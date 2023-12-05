Wooga Squad's day out: BTS' V shares pics from fun outing with Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik

BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy make up the Wooga Squad. The mega stars have a bond that is unbreakable. V, Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon met on the sets of Hwarang and have been friends since. The group has been spotted supporting each other multiple times in the past.

BTS' V shares clicks from day out with Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy

BTS member V took to Instagram and shared pictures from his outing with his friends from Wooga Squad which also included Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy. The friends were seen having fun as they enjoyed each other's company. Here is the picture V posted on his Instagram.

BTS' recent activities

On December 5, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will be enlisting for their mandatory military service soon. The agency stated that members RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will fulfil their mandatory service with the military by enlisting in the army. Jimin and Jungkook would be enlisting together, and RM and V would be following their own enlistment procedures. They furthered that no official ceremony event would be held on the day of their entry and that it is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. They also requested that fans not visit the sites to prevent any issues that might arise from crowding. They encouraged fans to send their warm support and encouragement through their hearts.

BTS' documentary, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will be released soon. The eight-part series showcases the group's journey through a decade. The band, including members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, debuted in 2013 with the album 2 Cool 4 Skool.

The documentary covering the 10 years of the group is all set to premiere on December 20. It will be streaming on Disney+. Two episodes will be released every Wednesday.

