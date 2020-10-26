Wooga Squad's Park Seo Joon & Choi Woo Shik may reunite once again; In talks to be a part of Youn's Kitchen 3

As per a recent report, Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik are in talks to be a part of popular variety program Youn's Kitchen 3 alongside Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Seo-jin and Jung Yu-mi.

Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik, who have been close friends for the longest time while being a part of Wooga Squad along with V, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy, have worked together on several projects over the years. Whether it be playing rivals in Fight for My Way or having cameo appearances in each other films Parasite and The Divine Fury.

In some good news, we might soon get to see the duo back in our television screens as Seo-joon and Woo-shik are in talks to be a part of Youn's Kitchen 3, according to Ilgan Sports via Soompi. While Season 3 of producing director Na Young-suk's popular variety program was supposed to be filmed abroad in spring this year, the COVID-19 pandemic dampened the plans. As of now, a source shares with Ilgan Sports that filming may commence in November in Korea with a secret location while it may not be called Youn's Kitchen 3.

A source from Youn's Kitchen 3 shared with Newsen via Soompi, "We are still working out the filming schedule for Season three. It is true that we have made appearance offers to Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu-mi, Park Seo-joon, and Choi Woo-shik, and they are positively reviewing the offers."

For the unversed, Youn's Kitchen features cast members operating a restaurant in a foreign country. While Season 1 took place in Gili Trawangan, Indonesia, Season 2 was filmed in Garachico, Spain. Yuh-jung, Seo-jin and Yu-mi have been a part of Youn's Kitchen since Season 1 while Seo-joon joined the cast in Season 2. Recently, Seo-joon was Choi Woo-shik's guest on Young-suk's other variety program Summer Vacation which also featured Yu-mi.

Are you excited to see Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik reunite in Youn's Kitchen 3? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Youn's Kitchen 3 will reportedly begin airing in January 2021.

