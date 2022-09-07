‘Woori The Virgin’ star Sung Hoon to lead the new noir action comedy drama ‘Heartbeat’? Find Out

In the drama, Sung Hoon plays the role of Kang Woo Joo, president of Taebong Construction, a former 'solver' of the gangster Coral Group, and presents a splendid noir action. In particular, Sung Hoon will delicately portray a character with excellent fighting skills and an extraordinary brain to receive absolute trust from the boss.

On September 7th, Sung Hoon 's agency, Stallion Entertainment, said that Sung Hoon has taken on the role of Kang Woo Joo, the main character of 'Heartbeat' which is based on the cartoon of the same name by Park In Kwon, a cartoonist who believes and watches, and depicts the bromance of tough men.

Sung Hoon's breakthrough role was in the supernatural romance drama, ‘New Tales of Gisaeng’. His performance in this drama earned him a New Star Award at 2011 SBS Drama Awards. In 2013, Sung Hoon starred as the lead role in the weekend drama, ‘Passionate Love’. In 2014, Sung Hoon starred in the web drama ‘6 Persons Room’, where he played a construction safety engineer who suffers an injury and finds himself in a hospital surrounded by strange patients.

In 2016, Sung Hoon returned to the Korean small screen with KBS's weekend drama ‘Five Enough’, playing a model turned professional golfer, where his pairing with Shin Hye Sun gained popularity among the viewers. In 2017, Sung Hoon starred in the romantic comedy drama ‘My Secret Romance’, in which he played a second-generation chaebol.

In 2019, Sung Hoon returned to the small screen with the romantic comedy drama Level Up playing a character of a company restructuring expert. In 2021, Sung Hoon starred as a lawyer who has trouble in maintaining his marriage in season 1 & 2 drama ‘Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)’. In 2022, he played the role of Raphael in the SBS romantic comedy drama ‘Woori the Virgin’ based on American series ‘Jane the Virgin’, reuniting with ‘New Tales of Gisaeng’ co-star Im Soo Hyang.

