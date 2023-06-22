Woori The Virgin’s Im Soo Hyang reportedly cast as lead opposite Ji Hyun Woo in new romance drama

Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo are thinking about appearing in the Saturday and Sunday drama Beautiful Woman and Pure Love Man on KBS 2TV. Im Soo Hyang has been offered the female lead role in Beautiful Woman and Pure Love Man, according to her agency, FNC Entertainment, and she is considering it.

Beautiful Woman and Pure Love Man:

Ji Hyun Woo, an actor who became well-known for his work in the drama Young Lady and Gentleman, has also stated that he has been offered a role in Beautiful Woman and Pure Love Man and is currently evaluating it. In Beautiful Woman and Pure Love Man, a PD who adores and helps an actress who fell to the bottom overnight falls in love. Producer Hong Seok Gu, who directed Oh! Samkwang Villa, and writer Kim Sa Kyung, who also wrote My Only One, Young Lady and Gentleman, Blow Breeze and It's Gold, It's Jade have decided to work together. In the meantime, the drama Beautiful Woman and Pure Love Man is expected to be released in 2024, following the release of Hyosim's Rebirth, which is scheduled for September.

Im Soo Hyang’s activities:

On March 16, the International Development Cooperation NGO Foundation made the announcement that actress Im Soo Hyang had donated sanitary napkins to vulnerable women. Im Soo Hyang gave 20 million won (approximately 160,000 sanitary napkins) in 392 boxes to help vulnerable teenage girls who don't have enough sanitary napkins to have a clean and safe menstrual period. Actress Im Soo Hyang said that she had heard that there are still women and teenagers who worry about not having enough sanitary napkins each month, and she wanted to help in a small way by making this donation.

Ji Hyun Woo:

Ji Hyun Woo is an accomplished musician and actor. He is best known for his leading roles in the cable television series Queen and I and the KBS2 weekend drama Young Lady and Gentleman. Prior to that, he was the lead guitarist for the Korean indie rock band The Nuts. He plays a corporate chairman who is 40 years old and a widower with three children. The show is currently ranked fourth among Korea's Top 50 shows by total viewers.

