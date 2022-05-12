Woori the Virgin Ep 1 & 2 Review: Im Soo Hyang aces her role, Sung Hoon & Shin Dong Wook promise comic relief

A virgin mother-to-be? As unique as that sounds, The CW grabbed the telenovela theme and produced a classic American show that has been praised by many. ‘Jane the Virgin’ ran its course for five successful seasons and was then taken up for a Korean adaptation.

While the rest of the world races to ace with makjangs and horror/zombie genre, ‘Woori the Virgin’ is every bit the rom-com you need. It begins with a zoom into the life of Oh Woori (Im Soo Hyang), an assistant writer of a hit drama. Her story begins with an abstention oath that she is made to take at a young age. After carrying the promise for 5 years, she happens to comically catch the bouquet at her friend’s wedding. According to a myth, this means she must get married in the next 6 months.

After dating her current boyfriend for over 2 years, all eyes are on Lee Kang Jae (Shin Dong Wook) who is anxious about a proposal. Raphael (Sung Hoon) on the other hand has made a miraculous return after recovering from cancer and plans on divorcing his cheating wife. With only one chance to save his bloodline, he plans on meeting someone special.

A hilarious turn of events as a mistake during the artificial insemination causes a virgin, Oh Woori, to have the child of a playboy who was her first kiss plays out and the show goes all out to express the strangely funny situation. Side characters in the form of Oh Woori’s estranged parents offer further comic relief though untimely sorrow dims the light.

As Oh Woori decides on keeping the child and struggling to accept the grand proposal of her boyfriend, you are left in fits, wondering which way the show will go.

Tune in for Two? If you’re looking for something to cool down the heavy downpour of complex genres, we say, go for it. Avid ‘Jane the Virgin’ fans might want to skip, as comparisons are inevitable.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: May 2022 K-Dramas we’re eagerly awaiting: ‘The Sound of Magic’, 'Eve', ‘Woori the Virgin’ & more