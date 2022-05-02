Woori the Virgin Main Poster OUT: Im Soo Hyang, Sung Hoon, Shin Dong Wook & more begin the chaos of a lifetime

Adding to the undeniable excitement of a new K-drama, SBS’ ‘Woori the Virgin’ has released its main poster. Starring the main cast of Im Soo Hyang, Sung Hoon, Shin Dong Wook as well as supporting cast Hong Eun Hee, Hong Ji Yoon, Kim Soo Ro and Yeon Woon Kyung, the drama premises an interesting tale of a girl.

With Im Soo Hyang taking on the role of Oh Woori, the titular character around whom the story revolves, Sung Hoon and Shin Dong Wook will act as Raphael and Lee Kang Jae respectively. The poster shows their complicated relationship in its best form. The words “The fate’s joke has begun” can be spotted at the top of the poster, giving a slim idea about the storyline.

A remake of the popular American drama ‘Jane The Virgin’, this show promises fun aplenty. Check out the main poster below.

‘Woori the Virgin’ is about a girl named Woori who suddenly gets pregnant one day after a doctor makes a mistake. Her life goes for a toss when the father of her child is someone other than her boyfriend. Raphael is the CEO of a cosmetic group and the situation gets even more complex with time. What will Woori do? Watch as ‘Woori the Virgin’ premieres on May 9 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

