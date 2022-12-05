Work Later, Drink Now 2: Jung Eun Ji, Lee Sun Bin and Han Sunhwa are best friends in new trailer

On December 5, TVING released the highlight trailer for Work Later, Drink Now 2 featuring the chaotic trio Jung Eun Ji, Lee Sun Bin and Han Sunhwa. The trailer begins with Han Sunhwa taking time off to retrospect her life and her two best friends come together in tow.

The three of them share an even stronger bond as they help each other heal old wounds and enjoy their time together. Choi Siwon also makes a comeback as he takes control of his life and transforms into a different person. Lee Sun Bin stays just as chaotic and hot-headed while Jung Eun Ji finds a new beginning to her previously still life. At the same time, she comes across Yoon Shi Yoon, her love interest in the drama. She also finds a new student with troubles, played by Jo Yu Ri, similar to her previous student. Han Sunhwa finds a new love interest in the new season and it is played by Son Ho Jun.

Work Later, Drink Now 2's OST lineup:

According to TVING on December 5th, Work Later, Drink Now, which were recognized for both box office success and work quality last year, will return with Season 2 on December 9th, completing a more splendid OST song lineup. A large number of vocalists with a variety of charms, including Kang Daniel, who has been recognized as a global trend, Jo Yu Ri, who is growing as an all-rounder, Chizuru, the 'voice goddess' with emotionally stimulating vocals, and MAMAMOO's Wheein, who has a husky voice and unrivaled emotional expression, will participate. It has been confirmed that expectations for the drama are high.

In particular, Big Mama presents a new remake of Kim Gun Mo's 'Moon in Seoul', released in 2005, through the OST of Work Later, Drink Now 2. Last year, Work Later, Drink Now presented sympathy and laughter to online drinking friends by drawing various events such as fresh first love, job loss, turnover, and bereavement of parents.