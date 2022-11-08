Work Later, Drink Now 2: Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, and Jung Eun Ji are back in action
Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, and Jung Eun Ji, the three leads pick up from the last season’s ending where they left just as they had arrived- in chaos!
‘Work Later, Drink Now’, being their motto and drinking like their life depends on it, the chaotic trio made up of Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, and Jung Eun Ji is set to return with the season 2 of the TVING original show.
Work Later, Drink Now 2
In a new look at the program, Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, and Jung Eun Ji are back. ‘The drunk girl returns’ announces the start of the video. Rightfully with their classic, “cheers”, they unleash more craziness, this time with matching outfits, chic expressions and a spring in their step. The three best friends named Ahn So Hee, Han Ji Yeon and Kang Ji Goo, played by Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, and Apink’s Jung Eun Ji bellow out their aim and get started on their favourite hobby- drinking. All kinds of bottles are opened up and even more chemistry can be seen between the three of them. Kang Bok Goo, the role played by Super Junior’s Choi Siwon can be spotted with wild expressions as he gets dragged into their mess once again. Actor Yoon Shi Yoon is also set to reprise his role of Jung Eun Ji’s love interest, this time as a frequently appearing role rather than a mere cameo.
Storyline
Ahn So Hee is a television screenwriter, Han Ji Yeon is a yoga instructor while Kang Ji Goo is a YouTuber. Kang Bok Goo also works at the same place as Ahn So Hee as a variety show PD and is often found around the three best friends who find comfort from their worrying lives through drinking after working hours. The three women in their thirties are fond of hanging around each other and always end up in some situation needing external intervention. Work Later, Drink Now’s season 1 received a massively positive response from the audience which caused it to be renewed for a season 2. Work Later, Drink Now 2 will premiere in December.
