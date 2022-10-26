Work Later, Drink Now 2 Poster: Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, and Jung Eun Ji gather for round 2
The exceptional trio will be back with Yoon Shi Yoon becoming a regular cast member as well as Choi Siwon reprising his role of a PD at a TV company.
Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, and Jung Eun Ji are the best friends that everyone envies. Playing the roles of Ahn So Hee, Han Ji Yeon and Kang Ji Goo, they are each very distinct but can create the highest level of chaos whenever they gather together. The first season of Work Later, Drink Now saw them reconvene very frequently after their working hours, to engage into drinking that would distress them.
Work Later, Drink Now
Based on a webtoon of the same name, the show revolves around three best friends and another one of their acquaintances, Kang Bok Goo (played by Super Junior’s Choi Siwon) as they experience life to its fullest. A television writer (Ahn So Hee), a yoga instructor (Han Ji Yeon) and a YouTuber (Kang Ji Goo), their lives cannot be more seemingly different, however one thing remains constant in their life- drinking. It is known that Yoon Shi Yoon who made a cameo in the first season will be back as Kang Ji Goo’s love interest and with a regular role this time around.
Poster
The new teaser poster for the season 2 of Work Later, Drink Now, shows the three friends in another one of their sessions. Red blush on their cheeks, they seem to be tipsy with marks over their faces, giving way to think that those are the result of one of their drinking games. The poster reads of their motto of once again drinking to their capacity and letting loose. The earlier looks at season two showed the friends welcoming everyone to join them for the second round.
‘Work Later, Drink Now 2’ is set to premiere sometime in December and promises fun, laughter and camaraderie once again!
