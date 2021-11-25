‘Work Later, Drink Now’ have special appearances lined up for final episodes featuring Super Junior’s Leeteuk

Ha Do Kwon, Super Junior’s Leeteuk, and another unknown person will make a special appearance in episodes 11 and 12 of 'Work Later, Drink Now', which will be released on the 26th. Starting with the first episode of 'Work Later, Drink Now', Kim Ji Seok, Lee Soo Min, Park Young Gyu, Jeong Seok Yong, Jo Jung Chi, and Song Jae Rim, etc.

In the released trailer, someone's surgery was implied, followed by Ha Do-kwon wearing a medical uniform. In addition, Leeteuk, who is active in the group Super Junior, showed a picture of him holding a cue sheet in the studio. Not only that, another unknown customer comes to the 'drunk girl' on this day. This guest is expected to complete the last special appearance lineup.

On the other hand, 'Work Later, Drink Now' is a drama depicting the deep friendship of three friends who fight as if they will never see each other again, but quickly reconcile and comfort each other first when they are having a hard time. On November 26th, the last episode release date, from 3 pm onwards, Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, Jung Eunji, and Choi Si-won will have time to communicate with fans through TVING and TVING YouTube. Episodes 11 and 12 will be streamed at 6 pm.

An official from TVING's 'Work Later, Drink Now' announced on November 23rd, "We are positively discussing the production of Season 2 of 'Work Later, Drink Now' with the production company, but it has not been confirmed yet. Earlier, it was reported that the production team of 'Work Later, Drink Now' had recently started preparing for season 2. It is known that Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, and Jung Eunji, who played the lead roles in the drama, received a season 2 offer and responded positively.

