Work Later, Drink Now’s Lee Sun Bin & Our Beloved Summer’s Lee Jun Hyuk to star in audio film ‘Reverse’

Lee Sun Bin & Lee Jun Hyuk recently confirmed their appearance in 'Reverse'. They will perform voice acting in 'Reverse'. Lee Sun Bin takes on the role of a woman who has lost her memory in a villa explosion, and her fiance, the heir to a conglomerate. The movie unravels a mysterious story that takes place as they dig into the truth of the explosion.

All of them are the first to challenge an audio film. The production team has recently completed casting, and the content is expected to be released this year. Naver Vibe, which released 'Reverse' following 'Floor' starring Lee Je Hoon and Moon Chae Won last year, plans to continue producing audio movie contents in the future.

It will be produced by Naver Vibe and Big Story Pictures, which released the audio movie ‘Floor’ in December last year, and will be directed by Lim Geon Joong, who produced the movie ‘Gye Chun Halmang’.

Lee Jun Hyuk is a South Korean actor managed by ACE Factory. Lee Jun Hyuk made his entertainment debut in 2006 by appearing in a music video by the hip hop band Typhoon. He debuted as an actor in the 2007 television series ‘First Wives' Club’. Lee Jun Hyuk showed off his charismatic appearance by appearing in tvN's ‘Our Beloved Summer’ and MBC's '365: A Year Against Destiny'.

Lee Sun Bin is a South Korean actress and singer. She is known for starring in ‘Squad 38’ (2016), ‘Missing 9’ (2017) and ‘Criminal Minds’ (2017). She is a former member of South Korean girl group JQT. Lee Sun Bin gained popularity through her TVING's original drama 'Work Later, Drink Now' and emerged as a trending personality.

