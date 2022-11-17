Work Later, Drink Now S2: Han Sun Hwa, Lee Sun Bin and Jung Eun Ji bring back chaos in new teaser

TVING's original 'Work Later, Drink Now 2' released a more spectacular main teaser on November 16th. The main teaser shows three drunkards transformed into natural people. With Ahn So Hee’s meaningful declaration, “Let’s try moving now,” the place her friends are heading to is not a local bar, but a forested mountain. Attention is drawn to the unexpected move of Kang Buk Gu (played by Choi Siwon ) as to why those who used to get drunk at night in the city put their drinks down and went into the mountains.

About the teaser:

Following this, Ahn So Hee (Lee Sun Bin), Han Ji Yeon (Han Sun Hwa), and Kang Ji Gu dig up hemp and even prepare a DIY bathroom, showing the aspect of perfectly adapting to life in the mountain village without alcohol. However, even in the mountains, a drunkard is still a drunkard. The scene of the toast shouting 'let's soak it!' colorless side dishes with prepared vegetables are caught and add to the fun.

The inevitable chemistry of three friends regardless of time and place does not end here. Kang Ji Gu's (Jung Eun Ji) virtual chicken feet mukbang pushed Han Ji Yeon's tension button. At the end of the video, the majestic spirit of the three women who made a comeback to the city was also depicted. Expectations are gathering for the new adventure of the three people who will take over the city as well as the Dume Mountain Valley as they emit a charm unlike ever seen before.

About the drama:

The drama follows Ahn So Hee, Han Ji Yeon, and Kang Ji Gu enjoy hanging out after work and drinking together. The three women are single and in their 30's. As for their jobs, So Hee works as a broadcasting writer, Ji Yeon as a yoga instructor, and Ji Gu as a YouTuber. Meanwhile, Kang Buk Gu works as a PD of the TV variety show. He hangs out with these three women.