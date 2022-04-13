‘Work Later, Drink Now’ star Han Sun Hwa to lead upcoming film ‘Girls In The Cage’ alongside Park Ho San?

On April 13th, Han Sun Hwa is positively considering appearing in the movie 'Girls in the Cage' which depicts a story unfolding in the background of a fighting contest between female idols. In addition to Han Sun Hwa, Yeon Je Wook and Park Ho San are also reported to be considering appearances.

Han Sun Hwa is a South Korean singer and actress. She is a former member of the South Korean girl group Secret. She made her television debut in 2004 while participating in SBS' ‘Superstar Survival’ as a finalist, and in 2009, she was a regular cast member on a variety show called ‘Invincible Youth’. Aside from music, she also ventured into acting and made her debut in the 2010 drama, 'More Charming By The Day'. She also acted in several dramas with supporting roles in ‘Ad Genius Lee Tae Baek’, ‘God's Gift - 14 Days’, and ‘Marriage, Not Dating’.

She recently starred in the romantic-comedy drama, 'Backstreet Rookie', alongside Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung, based on a webtoon of the same name. She played Dae Hyun's (Ji Chang Wook) girlfriend and former boss, also a convenience store headquarter's Public Relations team leader. Her latest role was in the slice of life comedy drama ‘Work Later, Drink Now’ as the ditzy but understanding masseuse Han Ji Yeon.

Park Ho San was born on October 18, 1972 and made his debut as an actor in 1998. Since then, he has appeared in numerous films and television dramas, including ‘Exit’ (2018), ‘Lawless Lawyer’ (2018), ‘Less than Evil’ (2018), ‘Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency’ (2019) and ‘True Beauty’ (2020).

Yeon Je Wook is an actor, known for ‘Voices’ (2007), ‘Fly High’ (2009) and ‘Gangster High’ (2006). Recently he acted in ‘Run On’, ‘Tracer’ and Tracer 2’.

ALSO READ: Love Alarm’s Jung Ga Ram to star alongside Moon Ga Young & Yoo Yeon Seok in JTBC’s ‘Interest of Love’?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.