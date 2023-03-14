Work Later, Drink Now’s Lee Sun Bin to play the role of a diver in Jeju Island in the new slice of life film

On March 13th, the agency Initial Entertainment said, "Actor Lee Sun Bin has confirmed his appearance in the movie ‘Sound Of Breath.'

Sound Of Breath:

'Sound Of Breath' means 'the sound of a haenyeo (female diver harvesting seafood) exhaling on the surface' and tells the warm story of a mother and daughter who have lived as haenyeo all their lives, and their granddaughter over three generations. In the drama, Lee Sun Bin will play the role of Goo Hae Jin, the granddaughter of her three mothers and daughters, and will lead the overall work. She is expected to express the relationship between mother and daughter in three dimensions as well as the suffering of youth. In particular, this work was filmed in all locations on Jeju Island, vividly capturing the beautiful scenery of Jeju and the haenyeo. As the solid scenario and Lee Sun Bin's passionate acting are added to this, the anticipation of how this work with all three elements will be completed is even higher.

Lee Sun Bin:

Recently, Lee Sun Bin has received favorable reviews for her perfect character digestion through her TVING original 'Work Later, Drink Now' role as Ahn So Hee. Season 1 and Season 2 of the much-loved drama successfully ended, and they are in their prime. In addition, Lee Sun Bin has appeared in tvN's 'Women in the Mountain Town', Disney+'s 'Pink Lie', and NAVER VIBE's audio movie 'Reverse'. The bar is active in various fields from dramas to entertainment. Attention is focused on the appearance of Lee Sun Bin, who will make a fresh comeback with 'Sound of Breath'.

On March 14th, Initial Entertainment, her agency, released a behind-the-scenes pictorial cut with Lee Sun Bin and the magazine 'Dazed'. In the published photos, Lee Sun Bin, who boasts her innocent charm, catches her attention. Lee Sun Bin's neat aura, reminiscent of a young girl in a fresh atmosphere full of green trees and grass, makes her unable to take her eyes off her as if to announce the warm spring.

