‘Working on it’: Eric Nam responds to fan asking about House On A Hill tour dates in India

Eric Nam has commenced his world tour post release of his album House On A Hill. His world tour includes pit stops in various countries, including India. K-pop fans in India are excited to host a big K-pop idol such as Eric Nam in their country. The singer recently unveiled his tour dates and ticket information, piquing the curiosity of Indian fans about potential dates and ticket availability in their country. Eric responded to address the fan's inquiries about the Indian stop on the tour.

Eric Nam shares update about India stop in his world tour

On September 8, the much-loved singer Eric Nam released his latest album, titled House on a Hill which had been highly anticipated by fans, Namnation. This album delves into the theme of happiness, focusing on how people perceive it and what genuinely brings joy to their lives. The album features previously revealed tracks, including Don't Leave Yet and the title song, House on a Hill, echoing the album name.

He shared that he and his musical team are preparing to embark on a world tour that will take them to around 66 cities, and India is among the destinations. Quoting his Twitter and Instagram captions, he emphasized, "The most ambitious album of my life deserves an incredible tour with all of you," highlighting the importance of this new chapter in his career. Tour dates have been announced for various locations, and ticket information is now available, including the Asian leg of the tour.

Seeing this updated information, an Indian member of the Namnation inquired about the India tour dates. Noticing the inquiry, Eric immediately replied to the fan that he is, in fact, working on it and the fans would be able to get to see him soon. The fan commented “India??? @ericnam” to which Eric Nam replied “Working on it. Soon!” This reply has fueled much excitement among fans regarding the upcoming tour. The India leg of the tour is set to take place sometime in 2024.

More about Eric Nam

Eric Nam is a popular American singer, songwriter, and an internet personality who is based in South Korea. The singer has a unique connection to India, as he had previously spent time in the country for work related to microfinance initiatives. Eric Nam has also on multiple occasions expressed his desire to return to India, but this time as a singer. He treated his Indian fans in 2021 with a song titled Echo on which he collaborated with the popular Indian soloist Armaan Malik and American songwriter KSHMR. The song received a tremendous outpouring of support from fans of all three artists and continues to be a fan favorite all over the country. Not only that, the singer has also previously expressed a desire to perform at the Lollapalooza India saying “I would love to play at Lollapalooza India.” Indian fans are eagerly looking forward to the singer's visit to India and are excited for the opportunity to see him perform live.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BIG NEWS: Eric Nam confirms India Tour with House On A Hill release