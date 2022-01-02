World Introvert Day: 9 K Pop idols with 'I' in their MBTI personalities feat BTS' V, Jungkook, Jin, Suga

Happy World Introvert Day! January 2 is recognised as 'World Introvert Day!' According to introvertday.org, "World Introvert Day is an opportunity for people worldwide to better understand and appreciate introverts." They say every introvert needs an extrovert, but we also believe that every extrovert needs an intuitive, kind, understanding, and thoughtful introvert friend, who watches out for them and cares for them.

On World Introvert Day, we handpick 9 K-pop idols who identify themselves as introverts according to the MBTI personality test. MBTI or Myers–Briggs Type Indicator is an introspective self-report questionnaire to help an individual identify their personality type a lot better in a general world population. Please note - MBTI personality test is one of the many personality tests you can take and also it may change over time. The test attempts to assign four categories: introversion or extraversion, sensing or intuition, thinking or feeling, judging or perceiving. One letter from each category is taken to produce a four-letter test result, such as 'INFJ' or 'ENFP'.

1. BTS' V

In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, V revealed that he undertook the MBTI personality test again and identifies himself as 'INFP'. V revealed that he has become more careful in recent years and that has made him more intuitive as a person as well.

2. BTS' Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook identifies himself as 'INTP'. Jungkook has always been an introvert ever since childhood. He revealed that he was so shy that when he was a trainee, he would wait for the others to go to sleep so that he could go and take a bath! He credited V for making him more comfortable and helping him get out of his shell.

3. SHINee's Taemin

Surprise! For the bold and confident performer he is on stage, SHINee's maknae member Taemin is shy and introverted off-stage and identifies himself as an 'INFP'. He is sensitive, caring, and perceptive and has successfully donned the role of a 'Hyung' in SuperM. A true idol's idol we say!

4. Stray Kids' Hyunjin

Another talented idol who identifies himself as someone with an 'INFP' personality test is Hyunjin. In fact, Hyunjin and Han, are the only two Stray Kids' members who identify themselves as 'introverts'. Hyunjin is arguably one of the most popular Stray Kids' members who may be fighting 'noise monsters', but deep down, Hyunjin values his inner peace and harmony.

5. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo revealed that he identifies himself in two categories - Cha Eun Woo is an 'INFJ' and Lee Dong Min (his real name) is 'ENTJ'. As ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo he is insightful, compassionate, and gentle-natured with a love for intellectual stimulation. Cha Eun Woo also boasts of an IQ of 142!

6. Red Velvet's Seulgi

Seulgi identifies herself as an 'ISFP'. Nurturing and helpful, people with the 'ISFP' personality seek to create a personal environment that is both beautiful and practical. Seulgi has always pushed her limits as an artist - the recent one being an amazing collaboration with GOT7's BamBam and the 'adventurer' in her makes her a true ISFP.

7. ITZY's Ryujin

Ryujin identifies herself as 'INTJ' and people with this personality test are driven by their own original ideas to achieve improvements. Innovative, strategic, and logical, Ryujin has her head firmly screwed on her shoulders.

8. BTS' Jin and Suga

BTS' two oldest Hyung members, who seem poles apart, actually share the same personality type - 'INTP'. They can be identified as people who are original thinkers who enjoy creative problem solving, much like how Suga is known for his amazing producing and writing skills and can be also be described as reserved, flexible and imaginative, much like Jin who is a pro at variety games and appearances, elevating the show with just his 'worldwide handsome appearance'!

