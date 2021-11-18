From ‘World of the Married’ to ‘Nevertheless’ and ‘My Name’: 3 stellar lead roles from Han So Hee

Born Lee So Hee, Han So He is a South Korean actress who has taken the acting industry on a whirlwind after her belated entry that has somehow turned out to be the most flashy and influential one of them all.

World of the Married:

This is where the game changed for a woman having an affair with a married man as Han So Hee embodied Yeo Da Kyung with a ferocity one would rarely see for an actor’s first lead role. As the truth unfurled for her character and things went from messed to outright crazy, the audience felt for Yeo Da Kyung as they recognised Han So Hee’s potential.

Nevertheless:

Changing the meaning of the word ‘butterfly’ for the entire K-Universe, Han So Hee alongside Song Kang opened a can of emotions. Naive and careless Nabi went head first for a confusing love, portrayed exceptionally well by Han So Hee. By the end of the drama, all viewers surely despised her character but related to it more than ever.

My Name:

Her latest card dealt with an original revengeful character Jiwoo who is on the hunt for her own name that is changed in the process of trying to find her father’s murderer, Han So Hee challenged action like never before. Getting professionally trained for her knife grip and every tiny detail, we saw a refreshing persona from the girl who seemed to have found her footing.

Through three very distinct lead roles, we have definitely seen what Han So Hee can do and how she puts her mind and heart into each one. With an almost empty canvas and a whole palette of coloured brushes, one can excitedly wait for her to choose the next one and strike a mark anew.

