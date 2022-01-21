The World of the Married’s Park Hae Joon molds into a jobless comic writer in new posters for upcoming drama

On January 21, TVING unveils two teaser posters for the upcoming comedy slice of life drama ‘I Haven’t Done My Best Yet’ featuring Park Hae Joon, a 40 year old man who restarts his work career by trying to become a comic writer and the series will be capturing the journey in a beautiful manner. First episode will be out on February 18.

The two teaser posters released on January 21st feature Nam Geum Pil (Park Hae Joon), an icon of the 'spiritual victory' of this era, who has reached a certain age now. As a father in his 40s who left the company without any measures and became an aspiring cartoonist for a dream he could never fulfill, he lived a rough life, saying, 'I just didn't do my best'.

After casting the impulsive resignation, he is steadfastly overcoming the hardships in the form of his father 'Nam Dong Jin' (Kim Gap Soo) and daughter 'Nam Sang Ah' (Park Jeong Yeon), who live together. After finding out that a friend, who looked similar to him, is a webtoon writer with a hefty income, he decides to become a cartoonist with a firm belief that he can turn his ‘scribbles' into art.

The teaser poster clearly captures the identity of the work that deals with the funny reality of voluntary white beasts along with the character of 'Nam Geum Pil', arousing curiosity and anticipation for the story to unfold at the same time. Although he became a new man in his 40s, Nam Geum Pil, who is always confident, has a space in his mind that says “I just haven’t done my best yet”.

Despite his determination to become a cartoonist, he has no countermeasures for his daily routine of being a lazy and lethargic person, but his optimistic and carefree personality can be seen. Just looking at the faces of the father and daughter looking at him worriedly, a deep 'sigh' can be heard through the posters.

ALSO READ: Seo Kang Joon, Lee Si Young and more transform into their characters in stills for new drama ‘Grid’

The magnificent celebration of K-world culminates with The HallyuTalk Awards, watch here.

What do you think of the posters? Let us know in the comments below.