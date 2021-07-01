The World of the Married star Kim Hee Ae is coming back to the small screen with actress Moon So Ri

Actresses Kim Hee Ae and Moon So Ri have been cast as main characters in upcoming drama "Queen Maker".

According to reports on June 29, actresses Kim Hee Ae and Moon So Ri will return to the small screen as main characters in the upcoming drama Queen Maker. The series is about two women who have lived dramatically different lives, throwing away all previous methods and holding hands to create a world where justice and truth are alive. Moon So Ri plays Oh Seung Sook, a labor rights lawyer dubbed crazy rhino. She has been surviving in a world dominated by men and working for the common people and workers for 20 years. She is the self-proclaimed Korean Statue of Justice, and the title of the president of the Women Workers Association, the chairman of the Korean Women's Human Rights Wave, the leader of the Workers' Solidarity with Human Rights among many others.

She is a female lead with full combat power who goes around with protests and would willingly carry a gun for the underprivileged. Though working as a labor and human rights lawyer and popular YouTuber, she was not interested in power. But with the help of Queen Maker Hwang Do Hee, she rushes like a rhino to become a real queen and mayor of Seoul.

Kim Hee Ae would play the role of Queen Maker Hwang Do Hee, a woman who has never worn a killer stiletto heel less than 12 cm long in 12 years. She is the best person in the field of PI (President Identity) consulting who has penetrated the world of the highest class like a knife through warm butter. She is the leader of the Eunsung Group’s Strategic Planning Office, the third-largest business in Korea. From the looks, tone of voice, habits, tastes, rumors, and fatal weaknesses of the Eunsung owner family, she analyzes every detail and packages it thoroughly to prevent risks to the owner. She is the master of image-making and preserves the group's status. She helps Oh Seung Sook's rise to the mayorship of Seoul.

Moon So Ri is currently attracting viewers' attention by showing realistic acting through the currently airing MBC drama On the Verge of Insanity. She has already overwhelmed the audience with her unrivaled presence with activities across the film industry and small screen. She is best known for her acclaimed leading roles in Oasis and A Good Lawyer's Wife.

Kim Hee Ae is returning to the small screen after shaking Korea with the drama The World of the Married, which ended last year with a record of 28.4 percent viewership. She has established her position as an irreplaceable actress with works like Sons and Daughters, Perfect Love, My Husband's Woman, How Long I've Kissed, and Secret Affair. She has received multiple acting awards including two Daesang (Grand Prize) and four Best Actress Awards for Television at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

Queen Maker has announced its presence in times where dramas featuring strong female characters are on the rise. We cannot wait to see what it would bring to our screens.

