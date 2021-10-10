World Mental Health Day: 5 Kpop idols who have supported mental health feat. BTS’ SUGA & Stray Kids’ Bang Chan

Mental health has been a point of concern for so many musicians all over the world. The K-pop idol industry has been no stranger to it as jam-packed schedules, a life under the limelight, and overly invested fans make for the center of their lives. A flawless journey on the outside, it has only come under more pressure in the recent days with the rise in the popularity of these artists.

While some have recently chosen to take a hiatus to focus on recovery, the rest deal in silence. There are others who have spoken out about the difficulties and even penned them in their songs. We are taking a look at some of these stars who have expressed the importance of stable mental health this World Mental Health Day.

BTS’ SUGA:

Amidst being one of the highest credited Korean artists and releasing song after song that top the charts, SUGA has been very vocal about how it is important to do what you personally like. On multiple occasions, he has mentioned how doing your best is enough instead of trying to meet society’s standards.

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan:

The leader of Stray Kids is a swimming champ, a top-notch producer, rapper, and most of all a comfort home to fans. As Bang Chan leads every Sunday with ‘Chan’s Room’ live broadcasts, chatting about everything in life with Stays (fandom name), they have often thanked him for listening to their worries and helping the fans ease them.

Red Velvet’s Wendy:

Wendy is known for her dynamic voice and doll-like visuals. The singer has previously mentioned how she initially struggled with the hectic life of being a K-pop idol and took professional help that she had been delaying for a long time. This has encouraged other group’s members to admit to their own hardships and seek counselling.

TWICE’s Jongyeon:

August 2021, JYP Entertainment announced that TWICE member Jongyeon will be taking a break due to anxiety and panic issues that she had been facing. This is the singer’s second time going on a hiatus as she had earlier taken one in October 2020 following a herniated neck disk and anxiety. The singer assured her fans that she will make a safe return once she has recovered.

Kang Daniel:

The solo singer is a former member of project group Wanna One and the founder of his own agency, KONNECT Entertainment. As Kang Daniel shot to fame after placing number one on the survival show ‘Produce 101’ and eventually began a solo career, the attention to his next move was immense. This not only pressurised the soloist but also affected his mental health as he took a break from promoting. He returned much stronger and healthier, giving a boost to his fame.

