World of The Married’s Kim Hee Ae and Kingmaker’s Sol Kyung Gu confirmed as cast for political thriller drama

Netflix announced the casting of Sol Kyung Gu and Kim Hee Ae along with the production confirmation of the new series 'Storm' which is a Netflix series depicting the story of the confrontation between the prime minister who wants to root out the corrupt giant power and the deputy prime minister for economy who opposes it.

The role of Prime Minister Park Dong Ho, who wants to judge the president who colluded with the chaebol and change the political scene, is played by Sol Kyung Gu, a representative actor of Korea. Sol Kyung Gu has dominated the film industry with his strong charisma and deep acting skills. Ahead of the release of the Netflix movie 'Kill Boksoon', he is attracting more attention by challenging himself to star in his first series with ‘Storm’.

Kim Hee Ae, who is ahead of the release of the Netflix series 'Queen Maker', will play the role of Jeong Su Jin, Deputy Prime Minister of Economy. Kim Hee Ae plays the role of Jeong Su Jin, who is fighting a fierce political battle to stand up to Park Dong Ho at the pinnacle of politics, who has risen with brilliant intelligence and strong convictions, and sets out to renew her new character in life.

Storm:

'Storm' was written by writer Park Kyung-soo, who is regarded as a master of the political genre by presenting the 'power trilogy' with ‘The Chaser’, ‘Empire of Gold’, and ‘Punch’, and the web drama ‘Love Cells’ was released in 2015 in Korea. Director Kim Yong-wan, who won the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award for Contents, and has presented various topical works regardless of genre, such as 'Champion', ‘The Method’, and 'The Method: Again', was in charge of directing. Production is in charge of Studio Dragon and Fan Entertainment. The well-made political thriller 'Storm', which makes you look forward to the tense charismatic confrontation between two acting masters, Sol Kyung Gu and Kim Hee Ae, is released to more than 190 countries around the world only through Netflix.

ALSO READ: Who does The Glory child actress Oh Ji Yul think is a better father, Jung Sung Il or Park Sung Hoon?

Advertisement