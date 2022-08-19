World Photography Day: 5 K-Pop idols who are known for their photography skills feat. BTS’ Jungkook, V & more

Since 2010, this day has been marked as World Photography Day to celebrate the journey of photography. It is aptly said, 'A picture is worth a thousand words'. To celebrate the art, science and history of photography, World Photography Day is celebrated annually on August 19. K-Pop idols are always in front of the camera, so they are familiar with it but there are some extraordinary idols who are amazing even behind the camera so let’s take a look :-

Inherently a creative person, Jungkook is known for his angelic voice and being talented in videography but his photography skills are amazing as well. He captures the simple day to day life in his perspective, which has a lot of impact with a viewer.

The original photographer of the group, V is well known for the scenic pictures he has taken over the years under the name ‘Vante’, which is inspired by his favourite artist, Ante Badzim. The pictures have become a hit with the fans as they remain awe-struck at the sheer beauty of the photos. With his perspective always being unique, V is able to capture the true essence of the place.

The talented dancer and vocalist of Red Velvet, Seulgi is known to use a vintage camera and her phone to take photos. She usually takes pictures of various interesting structures, adding a little bit of mood lighting, which creates a new atmosphere to the pictures. During various shows, she’s seen taking pictures of various places which have helped her gain a following for her skills alone!

WINNER’s Mino is known to be an extremely artistic individual with his artwork constantly going viral and receiving praise for the intricate details and his photography skills are on par as well. His understanding of lighting, perspective, angle, etc are pretty obvious with the kind of pictures he takes. His is more nature oriented, taking the natural beauty of forests, seas, etc.

Besides being drop dead gorgeous, YoonA is also known for her photography skills amongst her members. Even though she takes pictures of simple things like beaches and certain structures, she adds a little different perspective to it with the wide angle shots.

