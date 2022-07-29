World Tiger Day: 5 times SEVENTEEN's Hoshi was the embodiment of a tiger

Every year on July 29, World Tiger Day is celebrated all over the globe, to raise awareness for the conservation of tigers. When it comes to K-Pop, SEVENTEEN member Hoshi is well known for his love of tigers, and everything to do with the majestic animal. On the occasion of World Tiger Day this year, we’re taking a look at five times SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi was the true embodiment of a tiger!

Hoshi’s stage name & representative emoji

Born Kwon Soon Young, the SEVENTEEN member’s stage name Hoshi actually stands for “gaze of a tiger”! Further, his representative emoji is also that of a tiger.

Hoshi’s Tiger Paw hand gesture

The SEVENTEEN member is known to pose with his hands in a gesture imitating a tiger’s paw at any given chance!

Horanghae

Hoshi is known to have coined the term “Horanghae”, which stands for ‘Hoshi’ plus ‘Saranghae’ (‘I love you’ in Korean). Here is where the wordplay comes in, as “Horangi” means ‘Tiger’ in Korean, leading to the term being commonly translated as “I tiger you”!

Tiger Power

In June 2021, Hoshi released a solo track called ‘Tiger Power’. The lyrics of the song also include a reference to a joke between Hoshi and SEVENTEEN’s fans, CARATs, who at times teased him lovingly by nicknaming him ‘hamster’. Listen to Hoshi declaring himself to be a tiger via the song, below:

‘Tiger’ feat. Tiger JK

On the occasion of World Tiger Day this year, Hoshi took his dedication to tigers to the ultimate level! The SEVENTEEN member collaborated with rapper and record producer Tiger JK to release a song called ‘Tiger’. To make this even more special, July 29 not only marks World Tiger Day, but is also Tiger JK’s birthday!

Check out the new song, below:

