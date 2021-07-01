Worlds collide as AleXa and KARD’s BM collaborate on her latest track Xtra and we can’t stop swooning

AleXa’s newest comeback ‘Xtra’ featuring BM has recently dropped. Read ahead to know more

The highly anticipated album, ‘ReviveR’ by AleXa is finally here! The title track ‘Xtra’ also features BM from K.A.R.D, who is seen leading the group in a dance battle against AleXa but of course, she stole the show! Bright sets, bright hair and bright beats- the perfect summer song to shake a leg to! According to ZB labels, the song is a retro, bubblegum pop track with an addictive hook and banging beats- and we couldn’t agree more!

This is her 3rd album and the album consists of one B-side ‘Obsession’- a celebratory, jazzy, sassy song that leaves you oozing with confidence. Each album follows a storyline and while the first two albums spoke of AleXa being an AI and taking over the planets, the third album ‘ReviveR’ is a backstory- it is a reminder of a time when she was a teenager.

‘Xtra’ follows a happy-go-lucky AleXa as a teenager, living life to the fullest and enjoying every moment. At the same time, ‘Obsession’ is her discovering her abilities, her worth. It connotes that she is a little older and is completely confident in herself and her new abilities. Each song, each album helps build the storyline for the ‘AleXa Universe’.

Known for EDM and Trap beat themed songs, this song and MV was a pleasant surprise to her fans and audience. The colourful, summery, happy vibes suit her real life character very well and with such an addicting chorus, we will definitely be ‘fly flying ever so high’ all through the day!

