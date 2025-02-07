WORST January K-drama Poll: When the Stars Gossip, When the Phone Rings, Motel California, and more; VOTE here

The first month of this year saw the release of diverse South Korean dramas. Some went above our expectations while some disappointed us to another level. Here's a curated list of the few that we think deserves to be on the list of least impressive K-dramas of January 2025 list. Which one was the worst as per you?

When The Stars Gossip

The sci-fi, romance drama was a highly anticipated one due to its ensemble cast of Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin. However, it failed to impress fans with its weak character development, boring plot and lack of chemistry between the leads.

Motel California

This Lee Se Young, Na In Woo-starrer included a cliché weight loss trope, but the leads' chemistry could have saved the drama. However, the excessive focus on the female lead's past trauma, and her on-off relationship with Na In Woo wasn't liked by many viewers.

Study Group

The major flick off for this Hwang Min Hyun-starrer was the same as the above K-drama– cliché trope. The plot could have developed beyond the school bully vs virtuous guy conflict. The comic relief scenes also seemed lacking.

When the Phone Rings

The last episode of this drama featured its protagonists Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin having an unnecessary dramatic reunion. In another scene, a mention of fictional countries of Paltima and Ismael, was hated by fans, as they took it to be a mockery of the Israel-Palestine crisis.

The Queen Who Crowns

The drama's over emphasis on the concept of a power-hungry woman, played by Cha Joo Young, did not sit right with the viewers. Her character development in the rapidly changing Joseon dynasty could have been the central focus.

Check In Hanyang

The leads of the drama, Bae In Hyuk and Kim Ji Eun, had a very slow development of romance, making it feel like a secondary arc. The repeated political tussle scenes made the seemingly light watch an intense one, which might not have been liked by many.

Which of the series did you regret adding to your watchlist. Choose from the list below: