'Worth all sacrificing': BTS ARMYs react as J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE Seoul tickets sell out within 1 hour of presale drop

BTS member J-Hope showcased his influence in the music scene by selling out tickets for his 3-day Seoul concert. Seoul is the first stop of his first-ever solo world tour titled HOPE ON THE STAGE. The three electrifying shows will take place at KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1 and March 2, 2025.

The tickets were up for grabs during the Global ARMY presale on January 14 KST and were out of stock within just an hour. The BTS ARMYs took to social media to express their pride with the achievement of the boy band member. As per them, the concert tickets of an artist like J-Hope, who enjoys a big global fanbase, was expected to be in demand.

One of the fans wrote in X (former Twitter), J-Hope is "the best at what he does" and that all the trouble that the ticket buyers went through was all worth it. The BTS rapper is known for his live vocals and his unmatched energy on stage, keeping the audience entertained throughout. The world tour might be a significant part of his career and take him to even greater heights. With the record pre-sales of the first three concerts, the eager anticipation of fans is evident.

A fan aptly described the situation as "BTS Concert Ticket Battle Era", indicating the intense fight for tickets and efforts it took for the fans to get hold of J-Hope's concert tickets in the fan club pre-sales. Another fan wrote, "Didn't expect anything less", indicating J-Hope's successful career as not just a BTS member, but also as a K-pop soloist.

With his first-ever solo world ensuing, fans can't hold their excitement anymore. They are sure to be up for some electrifying performances and exclusive experiences at the concert. Starting with three nights in Seoul, HOPE ON THE STAGE stage will span 15 cities across Asia and North America. His US stops will begin with two nights in New York, followed by Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland and Los Angeles.

