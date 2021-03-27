Would BLACKPINK's LISA invite you to her birthday party? Take this QUIZ to find out

BLACKPINK's Lisa celebrates her birthday today. Would you be invited to the party?

BLACKPINK is one of the world's biggest girl groups right now with millions of fans spread all over the world. BLACKPINK's maknae, Lisa, celebrates her birthday today and the entire world celebrates with her. She's loved not only because of her career as a part of BLACKPINK but also for her bright and brilliant personality, adorable quirks and inspiring attitude. Truly, Lisa makes even the youngest of the young to the oldest of the old want to dance along and her smile could lighten up the whole world.

Have you ever wondered how Lisa's birthday parties are like? If, in an alternate universe, you knew Lisa personally, would you be invited to her birthday party? It is obvious, perhaps, that Lisa would want to spend this precious day with her loved ones. Would you be one of those lucky ones who gets to spend her special day with her? If you're as curious as we are, take Pinkvilla's fun QUIZ and find out whether or not you'd be invited to Lisa's birthday party!

