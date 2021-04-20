Would ENHYPEN's Jay invite you to his birthday party?

Take this fun quiz and find out whether Jay would invite you to his party!

Happy Birthday, Jay! ENHYPEN's main dancer, lead rapper and vocalist turns 19 years old today (20 according to Korean age). Jay's Korean name is Park Jong Seong and his birth name is Jay Park! Jay was born in Seattle, Washington, USA but moved to South Korea when he was nine years old. He alongside his bandmates- Heeseung, Sunghoon and Jungwon were trainees under Big Hit Entertainment. Jay trained for two years and eleven months before taking part in I-LAND.

In I-LAND he earned second place and eventually debuted as one of seven members of ENHYPEN! He is always full of energy and is the group's mood-maker! If Jay can be described in four words it would be - Energy, Performance, Fashion and ENGENE! He loves his fans and often communicates with them via V-live! Today on Jay's birthday, we curated some amazing questions. All the questions are related to Jay's personal preferences so make sure you don't miss out on the hidden easter eggs! All you have to do is answer those questions and you will know whether you are invited to Jay's birthday party or not! Sounds fun?

You can take the quiz below:

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN is all set to make their much-awaited comeback with BORDER: CARNIVAL on April 26, 8 PM KST. They will release the album through a comeback show on Mnet!

