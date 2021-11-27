Would EXO's Chanyeol invite you to his birthday party?

Happy Birthday to EXO's Chanyeol! EXO's talented rapper, singer-songwriter, performer, actor and record producer turns 29 years old (30 years in Korean age). Chanyeol, known by his real name Park Chanyeol is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group Exo, its sub-group Exo-K and sub-unit Exo-SC.

Park Chanyeol was born in Seoul, South Korea. After watching 'School of Rock' in elementary school, Chanyeol became interested in music and soon began playing the drums. Chanyeol wanted to be a singer after listening to 'Unconditional Kismet' by Yoo Young-jin. He became a trainee under SM entertainment and turned his focus to rapping. He cited star rapper Eminem as one of his biggest influences. He has also sung OSTs for K-dramas 'The Guardian: Lonely and Great God' and 'Dr Romantic 2'. He has acted in the films 'The Box' and 'So I Married An Anti Fan'.

Want to know if Chanyeol will invite you to his birthday party or not? Answer some questions and we will reveal whether you will receive an invite to Chanyeol's birthday party or not? Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday EXO's Chanyeol: 4 times he wowed 'Yeolmaes' with his many talents

What are your quiz results? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.