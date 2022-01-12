Would EXO's D.O invite you to his birthday party?

Happy Birthday to EXO's shining vocalist and amazing actor Doh Kyung Soo aka D.O! D.O is a singer, songwriter and actor and debuted as one of EXO's main vocalists! D.O turns 28 years old today (29 years in Korean age) and was born in Gangnam district in Seoul, South Korea on January 12, 1993.

D.O began singing when he was in primary school and was an avid participant in local singing competitions throughout his high school career. In 2010, he was advised to audition for SM Entertainment after winning a local singing contest. He passed the audition and became a trainee during his last two years of high school. He eventually debuted as a member of EXO on April 8, 2012. Besides singing, D.O has showcased his stellar acting chops in K-dramas like 'It's Okay, That's Love', '100 Days my Prince' and 'Hello Monster' to name a few.

But will EXO's D.O invite you to his birthday party? Well, don't worry we have got you covered. Answer a few questions and we will reveal whether EXO's D.O will invite you to his birthday party or not. Sounds easy and fun, take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

