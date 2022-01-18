Would Hyun Bin have a crush on you?

'Tall, dark and handsome', Hallyu mega star Hyun Bin is the ultimate K-drama hero we love and adore! The handsome and talented actor was born as Kim Tae Pyung on September 25, 1982, in Songpa District, Seoul, South Korea.

Hyun Bin shot to fame with the 2005 romantic comedy series 'My Lovely Sam Soon', a massive success across Asia, it propelled him as a 'Hallyu star'! He followed it with a string of successes including the gender-bender winner drama 'Secret Garden' penned by Kim Eun Seok, 'Hyde Jekyll, Me', 'Memories of the Alhambra' and finally the globally successful 'Crash Landing On You', where he was paired opposite his now real-life girlfriend Son Ye Jin.

But will Hallyu world's dream man have a crush on you? Well, don't worry we have you covered. Answer a few questions and we will tell you whether Hyun Bin will have a crush on you or not? Sounds easy and fun, well take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India GUSHES how Hyun Bin in Crash Landing on You 'made her believe and fall in love'

What are your quiz results? Share with us in the comments below.