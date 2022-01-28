Would IU have a crush on you?

Visual, singer-songwriter and actress IU is a living legend and we absolutely adore her! Born on May 16 1993 in Songjeong-dong, Seoul, South Korea as Lee Ji Eun, she took the stage name IU, which is a combination of 'I' and 'you' meaning 'you and I become one through music'.

She signed with Kakao Entertainment in 2007 as a trainee and debuted as a singer at the age of fifteen with her first mini-album 'Lost and Found' (2008). She earned mainstream success with her 2010 lead single 'Good Day' from her 2010 album 'Real'. She has also starred in some amazing K-dramas including 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo', 'Hotel Del Luna' and 'My Mister' to name a few!

Want to know if 'Nation's sweetheart' IU will have a crush on you or not? Answer a few questions and we will reveal whether IU will have a crush on you or not. Sounds easy and fun, take the quiz below and find out.

Take the quiz below:

