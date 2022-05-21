Would Kang Daniel go café-hopping with you? Take this quiz to find out

On May 1 at 8:30 pm IST, soloist Kang Daniel announced a comeback with his album titled ‘The Story’. Marking his first comeback in a little over a year, ‘The Story’ is Kang Daniel’s first release after his ‘color trilogy’ project wrapped up with the EP ‘YELLOW’ in April 2021, and marks a new chapter in the soloist’s discography.

Since the announcement, Kang Daniel has been keeping his fans busy by dropping one new update after the other. From releasing multiple striking concept photos to announcing exciting collaborations, a highlight medley and more, Kang Daniel is going full speed ahead in preparation for his highly anticipated release.

As we can barely wait until ‘The Story’ drops on May 24, we’ve put together a fun quiz for you in the meantime! Do you think Kang Daniel would go café-hopping with you? Answer some simple questions to find out!

Take the quiz, below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS' Butter: Pick the most memorable performance of the Grammy-nominated number on its 1 year anniversary