Happy Birthday to Kang Daniel! The handsome and talented idol, born as Kang Eui Geon on December 10, 1996, in Busan, South Korea. Kang Daniel is a singer-songwriter, entrepreneur and MC. He rose to fame in early 2017 as the first-place winner of Produce 101 and debuted with the show's derivative boy group Wanna One.

He took a brief hiatus post, Wanna One's disbandment and established his own agency KONNECT Entertainment. In mid-2019, he released his solo debut extended play (EP), 'Color on Me', which was a commercial success that topped South Korea's Gaon Album Chart. He is fondly known as 'Nation's Center' amongst fans.

Would Kang Daniel invite you to his birthday party? Answer a few questions and we will reveal whether Kang Daniel will invite you to his birthday party or not. Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

