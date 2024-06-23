Would Kim Hye Yoon film Lovely Runner scenes again? Actress talks about rare satisfaction in own acting

Kim Hye Yoon who recently touched new heights of popularity with her lead role in the timeslip romance K-drama Lovely Runner recently sat down for an interview and shared about her perfectionist nature.

Kim Hye Yoon when asked if she would film Lovely Runner scenes again, the actress pointed out that she is ‘rarely satisfied’ with her acting.

On June 20, 2024, Kim Hye Yoon sat for an exclusive interview with Cosmopolitan Korea where she talked about her recent sensational hit K-drama Lovely Runner and acting tendencies.

Kim Hye Yoon went on to share if she would reshoot her Lovely Runner scenes if given the chance. She answered with a humble answer saying that she is ‘rarely satisfied’ with her acting.

The Lovely Runner actress revealed she normally has regrets about every scene, however, she believes that she would act the same way even if she could go back in time and reshoot the scenes. The reason was that she knew that her past self ‘gave her utmost effort’ during filming.

Kim Hye Yoon being a perfectionist said that she likes her ‘strict nature’ when it comes to acting which makes her do her best in everything she does. She revealed due to this habit of hers to make constant attempts to do better she has been able to come this far as an actress.

The Lovely Runner actress shared that she wished to maintain a ‘strict approach’ when it comes to acting as it is something she deeply values and wishes to excel at as much as possible.

More about Kim Hye Yoon

Kim Hye Yoon is a rising actress who has been captivating audiences through her acting roles in K-dramas.

She made her acting debut in Samsaengi in 2013. Later, she was also recognized for her role in the action K-drama Bad Guys. Her role in the K-drama SKY Castle launched her into stardom.

Kim Hye Yoon is known for roles in the K-dramas Extraordinary You, Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, and Snowdrop. Her role as Im Sol in Lovely Runner alongside Byeon Woo Seok earned her worldwide popularity.

