Would Kim Ji Won invite you to her birthday party?

Happy Birthday, Kim Ji Won! The beautiful and talented actress turns 29 years old (30 years in Korean age). Kim Ji Won was born and brought up in Seoul and finished her schooling at Paekahm High School and pursued her studies in drama at Dongguk University. Kim Ji Won was trained in singing and acting but chose to pursue the latter. She was a background vocalist for the singer Younha and appeared in her music video 'Gossip Boy' in 2008 and used the stage name 'JessicaK'.

Her resemblance to famous actress Kim Tae Hee earned her the nickname 'Little Tae Hee' and she made her acting debut in the drama 'Mrs Saigon'. However, she gained recognition through her roles in television dramas like 'The Heirs', 'Descendants of the Sun', 'Fight for My Way' and 'Arthdal Chronicles'. The success of her TV shows established her as a top Hallyu star.

