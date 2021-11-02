Would Kim So Yeon invite you to her birthday party?

by Anwaya Mane   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021
   
Kim So Yeon poses at an event
Kim So Yeon poses at an event (Pic credit - News1)
Happy Birthday, Kim So Yeon! The talented and gorgeous actress turns 41 years old (42 years in Korean age). Global fans know her for her amazing portrayal of the Prima Donna Cheon Seo Jin in SBS' 'The Penthouse' series spanning across three seasons, however, this beautiful actress boasts of a career spanning two decades with some notable dramas like 'Iris', 'Happy Home', 'Prosecutor Princess' and of course 'The Penthouse' series.

Kim So Yeon broke into the entertainment industry in 1994 at the age of 14 by entering the Miss Binggrae beauty pageant without her parents' approval. Then in her second year of middle school, she used a marker pen as her eyeliner and ended up winning the top prize. Her sharp features often landed her villainous roles and at one point she almost contemplated quitting her acting career, but thank God, a brief hiatus from the entertainment industry changed her mind and she returned with the drama 'Gourmet', which rekindled her passion for acting. Eventually, her preternaturally mature looks and poise landed her the character of a lifetime - Cheon Seo Jin from 'The Penthouse'. 

But would the Prima Donna Cheon Seo Jin aka Kim So Yeon invite you to her birthday party? Well, answer a few questions and we will reveal whether you will receive an invitation to her birthday party or not! Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

Credits: News1


