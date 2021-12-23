Would Kim Soo Hyun have a crush on you?

Kim Soo Hyun is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most talented actors in the South Korean entertainment industry at the moment! As a child, he was shy and introverted and hence his mother encouraged him to take acting classes to overcome his introverted personality.

He made his television debut in 2007 with the family sitcom 'Kimchi Cheese Smile' and subsequently starred in many notable dramas including 'Dream High', 'My Love From the Star' and 'Moon Embracing the Sun'. He enlisted in the military and made his stellar acting comeback with 'It's Okay to not be Okay' and 'One Ordinary Day'.

But are you curious to know if Kim Soo Hyun would have a crush on you? Well, we have you covered. Answer some random questions and we will reveal whether Kim Soo Hyun will have a crush on you or not! Sounds easy and fun, take the quiz below and find out.

Take the quiz now:

