Would Lee Dong Wook invite you to his birthday party?

Happy Birthday, Lee Dong Wook! This handsome and talented actor turns 40 years old today (41 years in Korean age). Lee Dong Wook is an actor, host, model and entertainer. Lee Dong Wook was born in Seoul, South Korea and made his acting debut in 1999 in an MBC single-episode drama after winning the grand prize in the V-NESS model contest the same year.

Lee Dong Wook has starred in many notable K-dramas including 'The Guardian: Lonely and Great God', 'Touch Your Heart', 'Tale Of The Nine Tailed', 'Strangers From Hell' and 'Life' amongst others. Lee Dong Wook is known for his amazing choices of dramas, particularly in the fantasy romantic drama space, where he has achieved much love from fans across the world. His future projects include 'Happy New Year', a romantic comedy film by Kwak Jae Yong and in the IQiyi original drama 'Bad and Crazy', which is set to air in December 2021.

But do you want to know if Lee Dong Wook will invite you to his birthday party or not? Well, answer a few questions and we will reveal whether you will receive an invite to Lee Dong Wook's birthday bash or not? Sounds easy and fun? Well, take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Lee Dong Wook: 4 Times this talented & versatile actor proved he can ace every genre

What are your quiz results? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.