Would Lee Seung Gi invite you to his birthday party?

Happy Birthday, Lee Seung Gi! The handsome and talented actor turns 35 years old (36 years in Korean age). Lee Seung Gi is one of South Korea's most noted singers, actors, host and entertainer, which has earned him the title of 'Triple Threat' in South Korea and is one of the most loved artists of South Korea.

The success of his television dramas in parts of Asia established him as a top Hallyu star. He is also included in the list of Highest paid Korean actors in 2021 placing fourth. Lee Seung Hi has headlined some of the biggest K-dramas including 'Mouse', 'Vagabond', 'My Girlfriend is a Gumiho', 'A Korean Odyssey' and 'The King of 2 Hearts' to name a few. He is also a successful singer and boasts of seven Korean albums, one Japanese album, two album covers, one extended play and thirteen singles!

Will Lee Seung Gi invite you to his birthday party? Well, don't worry we have you covered. Answer some questions and we will reveal whether Lee Seung Gi will invite you to his birthday party or not! Sounds easy and fun, take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

