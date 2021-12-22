Would MAMAMOO's Moonbyul invite you to her birthday party?

Happy Birthday to MAMAMOO's talented rapper, songwriter, vocalist, performer and radio host Moonbyul turns 29 years old (30 years in Korean age). Moonbyul, known by her real name Moon Byul Yi was born in Bucheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. She decided to become a singer after watching TVXQ perform 'Rising Sun' in 2005.

Moonbyul debuted as a member of MAMAMOO in June 2014. In May 2018, she debuted as a solo artist with the single 'Selfish', featuring Seulgi of Red Velvet. She released her debut EP, 'Dark Side of the Moon', on February 14, 2020. In January 2022, Moonbyul will be releasing her second EP '6sequence' in January 2022. So far she has released one pre-release track 'G999' featuring Minari on December 13 and is slated to release another pre-release track on December 30 alongside Seori.

Want to know if Moonbyul will invite you to her birthday party or not? Answer some questions and we will reveal whether she will invite you to her birthday party or not? Sounds easy and fun, take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

