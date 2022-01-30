Would Nam Joo Hyuk have a crush on you?

Nam Joo Hyuk is one of the most successful model turned actors in the Korean entertainment industry. He was born on February 22, 1994, in Busan, South Korea, where he spent his growing up years. As a child he wanted to be a basketball player, however, an injury put a full stop to his dreams and he decided to set foot in the glamour and entertainment industry.

He earned recognition with the KBS drama 'Who Are You: School 2015' and followed it up with some amazing dramas like 'Cheese in the Trap', 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo', 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo', 'The Bride of Habaek', 'The School Nurse Files', 'Start Up' and will now be starring in 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' opposite Kim Tae Ri, which is set to premiere on February 12 on Netflix.

But have you wondered whether Nam Joo Hyuk will have a crush on you or not? Well, don't worry we have you covered! Answer a few questions and we will reveal whether Nam Joo Hyuk will have a crush on you or not! Sounds easy and fun, take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

