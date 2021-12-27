Would Ok Taecyeon invite you to his birthday party?

Happy Birthday to the absolutely gorgeous and talented Ok Taecyeon aka 2PM's Taecyeon! Believe it or not, the handsome idol turns 32 years old (33 years in Korean age)! He was born in Seoul, South Korea but spent his formative years in Bedford, Massachusetts, a small town situated in the Greater Boston Area.

He auditioned for JYP Entertainment at his older sister Jihye's behest and was eventually selected to debut as an idol! He became a member of the group 2PM and is a skilled rapper, singer, songwriter, actor and entrepreneur. He debuted with the Korean drama 'Cinderella's Sister' and then starred in a slew of dramas like 'Dream High', 'Let's Fight Ghost', 'Save Me', 'Vincenzo' and more recently 'Secret Royal Inspector Joy'.

But, will Taecyeon invite you to his birthday party or not? Answer a few random questions and we will reveal whether Taecyeon will invite you to his birthday party or not? Sounds easy and fun, take the quiz and find out now!

Take the quiz below:

