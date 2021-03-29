Would Red Velvet's Irene invite you to her birthday party? Take this QUIZ to find out

Red Velvet's Irene celebrates her birthday today. Would you be invited to the party?

Happy Birthday, Irene! Irene aka Bae Joo Hyun is a singer, rapper and of course, Red Velvet's leader. Irene turns 30 years old today (31 years according to Korean age). Irene was born in Daegu, South Korea. She is not only Red Velvet's eonni, but a wonderful eonni to her real-life younger sister! She joined SM Entertainment in 2009 and trained for five years. She may have debuted a little later than others, but her hard work and diligence paid off, and today she is known as Red Velvet's visual, leader and talented singer Irene.

Since her debut she has juggled many hats with grace and charisma, hosting, acting and playing an advisor, she has done it all! In 2020, Irene formed a sub-unit with Seulgi, Red Velvet's first sub-unit. Red Velvet - Irene & Seulgi debuted on July 6 with the extended play Monster. A short solo performance MV of her, titled Episode 2: IRENE, was also released. In 2021, she made her film-debut with Double Patty, where she plays the role of Lee Hyun Ji, an aspiring anchor. Irene also released her own OST, titled A White Night, for the movie.

Irene may be super-busy but a birthday day-off is a must, right? Now imagine, you get an invitation to Irene's birthday party. Have you wondered what would you wear, where the party would be or what would you gift her? Don't worry, we have it all sorted. All you have to is, take a brief quiz and figure out if you would be invited to her Birthday party or not. Sounds easy? Take our quiz now.

Would Red Velvet's Irene invite you to her birthday party? Take QUIZ

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: An Indian ReVeluv reveals why she admires Irene; Says the idol doesn't deserve the hate received

Did you get an invitation to Irene's birthday party or not? Share your answers with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Irene Instagram

Share your comment ×