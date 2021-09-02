Would Red Velvet's Joy invite you to her birthday party?

Happy Birthday to Red Velvet's Joy! Joy is also known by her real name Park Sooyoung and is a singer, actress and host. She debuted as a member of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet in August 2014. Apart from being a member of the group, she has acted in some popular K-dramas like 'The Liar and His Lover' and 'Tempted: The Great Seducer'.

This year has been a great one for Joy so far! Joy made her solo debut with the release of her special remix album titled, 'Hello'. ReVeluvs lapped up 'Hello' with both arms, as 'Hello' topped iTunes charts in 26 countries including India, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia. Not just that, on August 23, it was confirmed that Joy is dating the soloist Crush and is in a happy relationship.

Joy's birthday is a special one, but have you wondered whether Joy will invite you to her birthday party or not? Well, don't worry we have got you covered! Answer a few questions and we will reveal whether you get a special invite to Joy's birthday or not! Sounds, easy and fun? Well, take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

