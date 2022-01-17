Would SF9's Chani invite you to his birthday party?

Happy Birthday to SF9's talented vocalist and performer Chani aka Kang Chan Hee. Born on January 17, 2000, in Daejeon, South Korea, Chani turns 22 years old today (23 years in Korean age). He debuted as a member of SF9 in 2016 and before that he was a noted child actor who acted in several ever-green dramas.

Besides acting and singing, Chani has participated in survival shows and hosted music shows as well. Known for his amazing versatility, FANTASYs are already aware of his amazing plethora of talents and aware of his full potential as an artist of many talents!

Will Chani invite you to his birthday party? Well, answer a few questions and we will reveal whether Chani will invite you to his birthday party or not? Sounds easy and fun, well take the quiz and find out for yourself!

Take the quiz below:

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday SF9's Chani: 4 K dramas that put the spotlight on his amazing talent as an actor

What are your quiz results? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.