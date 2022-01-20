Would Son Ye Jin have a crush on you?

Son Ye Jin is definitely one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the industry! With a dazzling smile and lovable personality, she continues to win the audience's hearts even after 20 years! Born on January 11, 1982, in Suseong District, Daegu, South Korea, Son Ye Jin gained success with her romance dramas on TV.

Son Ye Jin further solidified her status as a Hallyu star in 2003 by taking on the lead role in the television drama 'Summer Scent', the third instalment of season-themed tetralogy 'Endless Love' drama series directed by Yoon Seok Ho. She has acted in several amazing dramas like 'Personal Taste', 'Something in the Rain, and 'Crash Landing On You' opposite her now real-life beau Hyun Bin to name a few notable names from her enviable filmography!

But will Son Ye Jin have a crush on you? Don't worry we have you covered. Answer a few questions and we will reveal whether Son Ye Jin will have a crush on you! Sounds easy and fun, well take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

