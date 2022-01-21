Would Song Hye Kyo have a crush on you?

If there was her way to describe her ethereal beauty, we would be penning down paeans dedicated to her! Song Hye Kyo is known as one of the most gorgeous actresses currently in the South Korean entertainment industry and arguably in the world as well.

Born on November 22 in Daegu, South Korea, she established herself as one of the most bankable Hallyu superstars with classic K-dramas like 'Full House', 'That Winter The Wind Blows', 'Descendants of the Sun', 'Encounter' and 'Now We Are Breaking Up' to name a few. Besides acting, she is known for her charitable ways and constantly supports causes she believes in!

Everyone has a crush on Song Hye Kyo and she truly occupies a 'Full House' in our heart! But the bigger question is - will she have a crush on you? Well, answer a few questions and we will reveal whether Song Hye Kyo will have a crush on you or not! Sounds easy and fun, well take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

