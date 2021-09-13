Would TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun invite you to his birthday party?

Happy Birthday, Choi Yeonjun! TOMORROW X TOGETHER's talented and handsome hyung turns 22 years old today (23 years in Korean age). Yeonjun was always passionate about dance and performing arts and decided to give idol life a try. Yeonjun was a trainee with Cube Entertainment but later shifted to Big Hit Entertainment, now HYBE.

Yeonjun auditioned for Big Hit Entertainment with BTS' song Boy in Luv. He passed the audition and became a trainee under Big Hit in 2014. His trainee period of 5 years (2014-2019) is the longest amongst all Big Hit artists. This includes his fellow TOMORROW X TOGETHER members. However, all his hard work and patience paid off as he became the first member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER to be unveiled. His introduction was via the teaser video, 'Introduction Film - What Do You Do?', uploaded to YouTube on January 10, 2019. His teaser photos were subsequently released over various media platforms.

Yeonjun is an integral part of TOMORROW X TOGETHER's rising success and we love him for his amazing performances and boyish charm! But, have you wondered if Yeonjun will invite you to his birthday party? Well, don't worry we have you covered. Answer a few questions and we will reveal if Yeonjun will invite you to his birthday party or not. Sounds fun? Take the quiz now!

You can check out the quiz below:

