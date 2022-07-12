Would TWICE go on a fun camping trip with you? Find out with this quiz

TWICE debuted in October 2015 under JYP Entertainment with nine members, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Earlier today, JYP Entertainment confirmed that all nine members of TWICE have renewed their contracts with the agency.

The statement shared, “Ahead of the expiration of their exclusive contracts this fall, all members of TWICE completed renewing their contracts.” Further, “TWICE, who played a crucial role in establishing JYP’s status, and JYP, which became a reliable source of support for TWICE growing to become a representative K-pop girl group, agreed based on this similar trust to renew the contracts with confidence in an even better future.”

Following this news, TWICE’s fans took to social media to rejoice. Joining in on the fun, we’ve put together an interesting way for you to plan the perfect camping trip, to enjoy together with TWICE.

Plan a fun camping getaway, and we’ll reveal whether TWICE’s members would approve!

